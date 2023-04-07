Topekans running for City Council consists of 8 candidates, 2 incumbent

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s City Council elections are starting to attract attention ahead of this summer’s filing deadline.

This fall, any even-numbered districts are up for re-election.

District Two incumbent Christina Valdivia-Alcala became the latest to file on Friday, April 7. She is seeking a second term for her seat.

District Four currently has retired Topeka firefighter David Banks as the lone candidate. Incumbent Tony Emerson informed 13 NEWS on Friday that he does not plan to run again.

In District Six, Bob Beers, Marcus Miller, and Zachary Surritt have filed for the seat. District Six incumbent Hannah Naeger has not yet announced if she will file for a second term.

District Eight incumbent Spencer Duncan has also filed for re-election.

The filing deadline is June 1. This is the latest list of candidates running for city council seats.

District Two
Incumbent*Christina Valdivia-Alcala
District Four
David Banks
District Six
Bob Beers
Marcus Miller
Zachary Surritt
District Eight
Incumbent*Spencer Duncan

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka man arrested after thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of meth found
Kansas Highway Patrol
Officials identify 2 killed in Highway 50 collision, detail events
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on April 7.
Man taken to the hospital following overnight shooting
Dylan Talamantes
Topeka man arrested after hitting officer following attempt to hit woman
Bobby Parkhurst reels in a record-breaking 4.07 lb. crappie on March 4, 2023.
Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch

Latest News

The University of Kansas has selected Carol E. Smith as the dean of the KU Libraries.
University of Kansas to welcome new dean of KU Libraries
The next phase of the Topeka Blvd. According to a city council resolution, the project is...
Council resolution, if approved, increases budget of Topeka Blvd. project
Topeka’s City Council elections are starting to attract attention ahead of this summer’s filing...
Topekans running for City Council consists of 8 candidates, 2 incumbent
Christians flock to churches for Good Friday observances
Christians flock to churches for Good Friday observances