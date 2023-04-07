Topekans running for City Council consists of 8 candidates, 2 incumbent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s City Council elections are starting to attract attention ahead of this summer’s filing deadline.

This fall, any even-numbered districts are up for re-election.

District Two incumbent Christina Valdivia-Alcala became the latest to file on Friday, April 7. She is seeking a second term for her seat.

District Four currently has retired Topeka firefighter David Banks as the lone candidate. Incumbent Tony Emerson informed 13 NEWS on Friday that he does not plan to run again.

In District Six, Bob Beers, Marcus Miller, and Zachary Surritt have filed for the seat. District Six incumbent Hannah Naeger has not yet announced if she will file for a second term.

District Eight incumbent Spencer Duncan has also filed for re-election.

The filing deadline is June 1. This is the latest list of candidates running for city council seats.

District Two Incumbent* Christina Valdivia-Alcala District Four David Banks District Six Bob Beers Marcus Miller Zachary Surritt District Eight Incumbent* Spencer Duncan

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.