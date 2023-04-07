Three Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka residents were arrested following a narcotics search warrant on Friday, April 7.

Topeka Police Department announced members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1000 Block of SE 33rd St. related to an ongoing investigation.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Topeka residents Travis Ussery, 46, Brandon Robinson, 25, and Destany Espinoza, 21, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Travis Ussery:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated Endangering of a Child

Brandon Robinson:

Aggravated Endangering a Child

Destany Espinoza:

Aggravated Endangering a Child

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.