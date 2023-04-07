Three Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka residents were arrested following a narcotics search warrant on Friday, April 7.
Topeka Police Department announced members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1000 Block of SE 33rd St. related to an ongoing investigation.
While conducting the search warrant, officers located marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
As a result, Topeka residents Travis Ussery, 46, Brandon Robinson, 25, and Destany Espinoza, 21, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:
Travis Ussery:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Aggravated Endangering of a Child
Brandon Robinson:
- Aggravated Endangering a Child
Destany Espinoza:
- Aggravated Endangering a Child
