SME Topeka welcomes speaker connecting neuroscience to the real world

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka group is welcoming a speaker who’ll try to clue us in to the mysteries of our brains - and how they function in the workplace!

SME Topeka - the sales and marketing executives organization - will host Dr. John Medina. Medina is a developmental molecular biologist and author of the best-selling book Brain Rules.

Mike Eichten with SME Topeka visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event. He said Medina is known for making neuroscience interesting, engaging and humorous. He said anyone who wants to learn about how our brains function in relation to daily activities and multitasking is welcome to attend.

SME Live! with Dr. John Medina is April 25 at Topeka Civic Theatre. Check in and a continental breakfast begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m.

Single tickets are $100 and available at smetopeka.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.