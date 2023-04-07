Shawnee County Parks + Recreation kicks off 2023 Tulip Time

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jerold Binkley Tulip Time 2023 officially opened Friday, April 7 at Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee, Old Prairie Town/Ward-Meade Botanical Garden and Doran Rock Garden at Gage Park.

Patrons are able to tour the three locations and see newly-bloomed tulips for a $5 suggested donation. The bulbs were planted in October 2022 after their shipments were delayed due to Hurricane Ian.

“The colors in the parks are well kept,” one park-goer said. “The people in the city do a good job. It’s always in good condition.”

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation will also host a Tulip Festival at Ted Ensley Gardens April 15 and will host the annual Tulips at Twilight at Ward-Meade Park from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night April 7-23. Admission for both events cost $5 per person.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka man arrested after thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of meth found
Kansas Highway Patrol
Officials identify 2 killed in Highway 50 collision, detail events
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on April 7.
Man taken to the hospital following overnight shooting
Dylan Talamantes
Topeka man arrested after hitting officer following attempt to hit woman
Bobby Parkhurst reels in a record-breaking 4.07 lb. crappie on March 4, 2023.
Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch

Latest News

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation kicks off 2023 Tulip Time
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation kicks off 2023 Tulip Time
The Biosecurity Research Institute (BRI) at Kansas State University selected Immunology...
K-State selects immunology professor for research fellowship
13 News at Six
Meeko, a two-year-old female pit bull mix, is available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane...
Meet Neeko! Helping Hands Humane Society announces FREE dog adoptions as crowding continues