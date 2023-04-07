Shawnee County Parks + Recreation kicks off 2023 Tulip Time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jerold Binkley Tulip Time 2023 officially opened Friday, April 7 at Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee, Old Prairie Town/Ward-Meade Botanical Garden and Doran Rock Garden at Gage Park.

Patrons are able to tour the three locations and see newly-bloomed tulips for a $5 suggested donation. The bulbs were planted in October 2022 after their shipments were delayed due to Hurricane Ian.

“The colors in the parks are well kept,” one park-goer said. “The people in the city do a good job. It’s always in good condition.”

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation will also host a Tulip Festival at Ted Ensley Gardens April 15 and will host the annual Tulips at Twilight at Ward-Meade Park from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night April 7-23. Admission for both events cost $5 per person.

