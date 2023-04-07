Pink Up the Pace 5k, 1-mile walk supports cancer research in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In support of cancer research, Downtown Manhattan, Inc. and Stormont Vail Health are working together to bring the community the 6th annual Pink Up the Pace 5K and 1 Mile Honor Walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Downtown Manhattan, Inc. officials announced all proceeds will support the Johnson Cancer Research Center on the Kansas State University’s campus.

Downtown Manhattan, Inc. officials said participants can sign up to run individually or as a team. Organizers are offering a virtual sign-up if citizens cannot attend on the day of the race.

Donations to the Johnson Cancer Research Center can be made through the Downtown Manhattan, Inc. office.

Downtown Manhattan, Inc. officials said all participants will receive a t-shirt and entrance to their pink party on the patio at AJ’s Pizzeria. All runners and walkers will receive complimentary beer, lemonade, treats, and pizza following the race.

Downtown Manhattan, Inc. said the event would not be possible without the support of their sponsors, including United Bank & Trust, BHS Construction, Meritrust Credit Union, Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, Architect One, AJ’s Pizzeria, Sells MHK, Rothwell Landscape, Eagle Radio, Manhattan Running Company, and HyVee.

