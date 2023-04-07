One person taken to the hospital following overnight shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on April 7.

The incident was reported shortly after 12;30 a.m. and Topeka Police found one victim in the Topeka blvd. and Croix area in a parking lot.

Currently no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing,

We will provide updates as they become available.

