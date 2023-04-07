Meet Neeko! Helping Hands Humane Society announces FREE dog adoptions as crowding continues

Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka continues to see large numbers of dogs. They've eliminated the minimum fee to encourage dog adoptions.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The deal got even better at Helping Hands Humane Society.

With so many dogs coming into the shelter the past couple months, HHHS already had launched a “name your price” adoption special with a $20 minimum. Thursday, they eliminated that minimum, so all dogs are now $0 to adopt.

Emi Griess with HHHS visited Eye on NE Kansas with Neeko, a two-year-old female pit bull mix. She said the number of dogs coming into the shelter hasn’t slowed, so they want to double down on efforts to get as many dogs as possible into homes. Potential adopters won’t have to pay a fee, but they still must fill out applications and meet with an adoption counselor.

Fees also remain waived for people to reclaim a lost dog.

You can view photos of adoptable pets at https://www.hhhstopeka.org/. The shelter at 5720 SW 21st St. is open 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

