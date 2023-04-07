KS Legislature Wrap: ‘Parent’s Bill of Rights,’ childcare regulations head to governor

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As an eventful week in the Kansas Legislature continues, lawmakers sent a few more bills to the governor Thursday.

Amendments to House Bill 2236, the ‘Parent’s Bill of Rights’ that allows parents to pull their students out of classes and lessons they find objectionable, were worked out in a joint conference.

It was then approved by the House, who had initially rejected the Senate’s version of the bill.

Neither chamber had enough votes to override a possible veto from Governor Laura Kelly, who vetoed similar legislation last year.

In a similar process, the House has sent House Bill 2344 to the governor’s desk. The legislation sets measures for childcare facilities to bypass certain licensing and training requirements.

Support for the proposal is divided between various childcare groups.

Boys and Girls Clubs and Stormont Vail spoke in favor of the bill, citing the need for expanded childcare availability. Opposed to it are groups including Child Care Aware and KDHE, who advised against lowering childcare standards.

The House returned later in the night to pass several bills on Final action.

House Bill 2100 was replaced in conference with legislation banning ESG criteria from being used for investment by state agencies.

