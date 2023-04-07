Hearing to discuss revisions to Kansas Food Code

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials will discuss proposed revisions to the Kansas Food Code at a hearing at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at the Kansas Department of Agriculture located at 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan, Kan.

Kansas Department of Agriculture officials announced the hearing will consider the adoption of proposed revisions to the regulatory requirements for retail food establishments. The hearing will be in-person and through a video conferencing system.

Kansas Department of Agriculture officials said they are proposing revisions to K.A.R. 4-28-8 to update the regulatory requirements for retail food establishments contained in the Kansas Food Code. The Kansas Food Code sets food safety standards for Kansas retail food establishments, and the current regulatory requirements have not been updated since 2012. These proposed regulatory revisions are based on the Model Food Code currently used by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which was adopted in 2017.

Kansas Department of Agriculture officials indicated the proposed revisions include amendments to several sections of the Kansas Food Code. These changes will provide clarity to food safety requirements and enhance safety practices in retail food establishments. They will also provide uniformity between the requirements imposed on retail food establishments in Kansas and other states.

Kansas Department of Agriculture said they use the public hearing and comment process to improve decisions and appreciates public participation in the process. A copy of the updated Kansas Food Code, the expanded public hearing notice, a brief overview of the substantive revisions, and the economic impact statement may be accessed on the Kansas Department of Agriculture website at agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment. Anyone who wishes to participate via video conference must pre-register at the page to be provided with a video link. Written comments can be submitted on the public comment web page prior to the hearing or sent to the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

Kansas Department of Agriculture officials said any individual with a disability may request accommodation to participate in the public hearing and may request a copy of the regulations in an accessible format. People requiring special accommodations must make their needs known at least two working days before the hearing. For more information, including special accommodations or a copy of the regulations, contact Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715 or Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.