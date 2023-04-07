Heads up! Downtown Topeka Farmers Market moves to new location for April 8 opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Spring means we’re ready to carve out time on Saturday mornings to explore the farmers markets that spring up around town.

A big one returns Saturday, but with a big change. The Downtown Topeka Farmers Market is moving from its long-time home in the Judicial Center parking lot, to the parking lot at SW 6th and Harrison.

Sylvia Guerrero and Larry O’Hara visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview the market. They said the location change was prompted by the construction work on the Docking Building and new KDHE Lab. Not only does it have streets blocked, construction crews also are utilizing many of the parking lots to store equipment and supplies.

Both say the new location also has plenty of parking and space. Some 60 vendors are expected, with new items coming in as the season goes on.

This is the 91st year for the Downtown Topeka Farmers Market. It opens at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8. It will continue Saturdays through the end of October.

