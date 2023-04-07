Gary Woodland tied for 10th as The Masters suspends the second round

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WIBW) - Topeka native Gary Woodland finishes even in the second round of The Masters tournament in Augusta, Ga., keeping him at -4 overall and placing him tied for the 10th spot on the leaderboard.

Woodland is on pace for his best finish in The Masters. His previous best was T-24th in 2011, his first Masters appearance. He missed the cut after a +7 finish through two rounds in the 2022 Masters.

The Masters suspended play in the second round at 3:22 p.m. CDT as severe weather approached the area.

During play, three trees at Augusta National Golf Club fell on the 17th hole near onlooking fans. The Masters clarified in a statement that nobody was injured.

Woodland teed off at 7:48 a.m. CDT and finished before play was suspended. Woodland’s tee time for round three is TBA.

Brooks Koepka has a solo lead after two rounds with an overall score of -12.

