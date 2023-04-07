Gary Woodland tied for 10th as The Masters suspends the second round

Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Masters...
Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)(Mark Baker | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WIBW) - Topeka native Gary Woodland finishes even in the second round of The Masters tournament in Augusta, Ga., keeping him at -4 overall and placing him tied for the 10th spot on the leaderboard.

Woodland is on pace for his best finish in The Masters. His previous best was T-24th in 2011, his first Masters appearance. He missed the cut after a +7 finish through two rounds in the 2022 Masters.

The Masters suspended play in the second round at 3:22 p.m. CDT as severe weather approached the area.

During play, three trees at Augusta National Golf Club fell on the 17th hole near onlooking fans. The Masters clarified in a statement that nobody was injured.

Woodland teed off at 7:48 a.m. CDT and finished before play was suspended. Woodland’s tee time for round three is TBA.

Brooks Koepka has a solo lead after two rounds with an overall score of -12.

