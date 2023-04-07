Friday forecast: Seasonal today with plenty of sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will be near and above seasonal average for the next 8 days. The impacts include fire danger concerns especially today and tomorrow in north-central KS where the highest winds will be and the recent dry weather. While rain is possible Sunday night into Monday, there’s still uncertainty on how widespread it will be.

Taking Action:

Outdoor burning not recommended especially in north-central KS today and tomorrow.

With a rain and possible t-storm chance Sunday night into Monday, stay updated on details throughout the weekend on how this could impact any outdoor plans you have. Severe weather is not expected but lightning is possible.



The overall forecast for the next 8 days will be quiet but there are a few impacts to continue to monitor through Monday. Tuesday through Friday it’s just about enjoying the weather but keeping on eye on a possible storm system NEXT weekend that could bring storms to the area and possible severe weather.

Normal High: 65/Normal Low: 41 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70°. Winds S/SE 10-20, gusts around 25 mph. Highest wind gusts in north-central KS, not as windy especially along and southeast of the turnpike.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 30s-low 40s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S/SE 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Easter Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Highs around 70°. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

The rain chance increases Sunday night into Monday with a few t-storms. Some rain may linger into early Monday evening but most of Monday night will be dry which will set-up a dry weather pattern the rest of the work week. Some models are indicating rain in central KS Friday so if the storm system speeds up that could increase a chance some areas may get rain Friday (Day 8) but the probability increases for the weekend.

