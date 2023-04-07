Fort Riley holds Month of the Military Child parade

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Month of the Military Child parade was held today at Fort Riley.

April is the Month of the Military Child as military children, Fort Riley Child and Youth Services and installation/division leaders, and members of the 1st Infantry Division Band marched in the parade. The parade is a great way to show thanks to the kids and get some exercise while having fun. Col. Michael Foote, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, gave a brief remark after as members said this may have been their best turnout yet.

”This is great, makes me super excited to see how many more participants we have every year. I think this year seems a little bit better than last year, I think coming out of Covid we just didn’t expect what was going to happen and this has been fantastic,” said Wendy Winston, child youth services coordinator.

Winston said that this was a great day with the kids being out of school and a great way to kick off the Easter weekend.

