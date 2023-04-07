Council resolution, if approved, increases budget of Topeka Blvd. project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next phase of the Topeka Blvd. According to a city council resolution, the project is expected to cost more than initially budgeted.

The City of Topeka plans to repair a section of SW Topeka Blvd from SW 15th St. and SW 21 St. The budget was originally estimated at $4,900,000, determined by the 2016 Countywide Half-Cent Sales Tax Inter-local Agreement.

However, the City Council has introduced a resolution to increase the estimated budget. Estimates from the council have determined that the budget will increase to $9,247,200 based on inflationary adjustments. That is a nearly $4.4 million difference.

Another part of the resolution would move up the start of the project to 2023. Phase two of the project was originally slated for 2026 to 2029. If the resolution is amended, the project would begin this year, 2023, and is expected to end by 2026.

This resolution is currently slated on the April 18 City Council agenda. It requires at least six votes within the governing body to be amended.

