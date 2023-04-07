Community leaders excited about Topeka’s future with Momentum 2027 plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership held its annual meeting Thursday celebrating economic growth achievements for Topeka and Shawnee County at the Maner Conference Center.

“Topeka is like a magnet for me and it’s because it’s a community that is moving and growing and becoming what the future needs here in Kansas and in our nation and I am so excited to be a part of making it the best that it can possibly be,” says Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, President, Washburn University.

The meeting invited guests to enjoy live music and food while networking and celebrating.

GTP CEO Matt Pivarnik detailed successes in population growth and improved morale, but told the crowd they’re not done yet. Pivarnik said the new ‘Momentum 2027′ plan sets goals for continued growth.

“They’re as big as Washburn University Next, they’re as big as thinking about we need more houses and thinking about youth sports and the river. We’ve been talking about the river for 35 years. We’re finally going to do something about the river so 21 major initiatives that we will really double down on what we were doing with Momentum 2022,” says Matt Pivarnik, CEO, of the Greater Topeka Partnership.

GTP also awarded outstanding volunteers and community contributors.

Washburn’s president Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek received the Athena Award, recognizing women in leadership and Keith Warta with Bartlett and West received the Wolgast Award.

“When everyone gets involved and they are invested in what happens in the community and I think once people are invested then they take more pride in it and their positivity goes up and I think it just makes everything better,” says Warta.

“I don’t know that my message is just to women, it’s just to people who are passionate about our community and about making a difference for the future. No matter what your gender is you should be out there contributing all your gifts, your talents, your expertise to help make this community the best it can possibly be,” says Mazachek.

To learn more about The Greater Topeka Partnership and their Momentum 2027 plan click here.

