Christians flock to churches for Good Friday observances

Christians headed to churches across the Topeka area and around the world for Good Friday services, including this one that started at noon at Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 S.W. Gage.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Christians headed to churches across the Topeka area and around the world for Good Friday services.

Some churches held services over the noon hour on Friday. Others would have services in the afternoon and evening.

Good Friday commemorates the day when Jesus Christ was crucified.

It occurs two days before Easter, when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ.

Among congregations holding services over the noon hour was Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 S.W. Gage.

Good Friday is observed in Roman Catholic and many Protestant churches.

Easter will be observed Sunday in Catholic and Protestant churches.

Orthodox Chistians, meanwhile, will celebrate Easter on April 16.

