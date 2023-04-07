Christians flock to churches for Good Friday observances

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Christians headed to churches across the Topeka area and around the world for Good Friday services.

Some churches held services over the noon hour on Friday. Others would have services in the afternoon and evening.

Good Friday commemorates the day when Jesus Christ was crucified.

It occurs two days before Easter, when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ.

Among congregations holding services over the noon hour was Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 S.W. Gage.

Good Friday is observed in Roman Catholic and many Protestant churches.

Easter will be observed Sunday in Catholic and Protestant churches.

Orthodox Chistians, meanwhile, will celebrate Easter on April 16.

