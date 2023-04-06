Wildcat Fitness holds ribbon cutting ceremony for expansion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcat Fitness held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Manhattan.

Wildcat Fitness expanded 2,000 square feet of space to increase the space for free weights to be used. The gym includes a family membership that is $45 a month, with unlimited golf, a driving range, mini golf, batting cages, and the other gym that is in town. Wildcat Fitness has been around for 28 years with 3 generations providing service to the community.

”We’re just happy to provide a service to the community for families to come out and utilize and enjoy because we’re very family based and oriented so we want to be able to provide that service and continue doing that for the future generations,” said Nolan Fateley, general manager and vice president of Wildcat Fitness.

Fateley also mentioned that they hope to have the gym 24 hours soon as it is located at 800 Anneberg Circle.

