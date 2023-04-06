Wednesday’s Child - Ryan

Wednesday’s Child - Ryan
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even older teens, close to aging out of the foster care system, want to have forever families. Case in point, our Wednesday’s Child this week, 17-year old Ryan.

Kind, witty and creative – three words that describe 17-year-old Ryan. This soft-spoken high schooler is very creative, and likes to read, write stories, watch movies and make music. In fact, he’d like to be a part-time writer, music producer and deejay when he grows up.

For now, though, you’ll find Ryan playing video and board games in his spare time. He’s also a manager on his high school football team.

Ryan is a kid who enjoys being around other people and helping out. That’s why he’d be a great addition to any family. He’s hoping to be adopted by folks who are patient, kind and firm, yet flexible. But most of all, a family who will be there for him, no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

For Ryan, only families living in Kansas are being considered right now.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Law enforcement present at USD 379 schools following bomb threat for Bitcoin
Travis Russell
Topeka officials attempt to locate man in connection to burglaries, theft
Bobby Parkhurst reels in a record-breaking 4.07 lb. crappie on March 4, 2023.
Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch
FILE - Several Topeka police units on Wednesday morning were in the east parking lot of Topeka...
Not Credible: Officials find threat at Topeka West to be false

Latest News

Wednesday’s Child - Ryan
Mercedes, 14 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Mercedes
Wednesday's Child - Mercedes
James mentioned people can volunteer anytime by visiting their website or sending them an email.
Salute Our Heroes: Retiree wants to help solve problems with food insecurity