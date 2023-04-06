Wednesday’s Child - Ryan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even older teens, close to aging out of the foster care system, want to have forever families. Case in point, our Wednesday’s Child this week, 17-year old Ryan.

Kind, witty and creative – three words that describe 17-year-old Ryan. This soft-spoken high schooler is very creative, and likes to read, write stories, watch movies and make music. In fact, he’d like to be a part-time writer, music producer and deejay when he grows up.

For now, though, you’ll find Ryan playing video and board games in his spare time. He’s also a manager on his high school football team.

Ryan is a kid who enjoys being around other people and helping out. That’s why he’d be a great addition to any family. He’s hoping to be adopted by folks who are patient, kind and firm, yet flexible. But most of all, a family who will be there for him, no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

For Ryan, only families living in Kansas are being considered right now.

