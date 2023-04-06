Washburn University hosts student informative public speech competition

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University communications department hosted the bi-annual Nall Speak Off, a student informative public speech competition.

Washburn University announced the Nall Speak Off took place on Wednesday, April 5. The event showcased the talents of some of the top students currently enrolled in public speaking. The participants were chosen by their respective public speaking classes to compete against one another.

Washburn University said the top six placing students and their topics were:

  1. Marlenne Bermudez, Highland Park High School, “Europa: The Ocean World”
  2. Tyler Haywood, Washburn, “Bobby Fisher”
  3. Mary McGovern, Washburn, “Future of Bioprinting”
  4. Jaq Donaldson, Washburn, “Future of Nuclear Waste”
  5. Avery Gibson, Washburn, “Playing a Musical Instrument”
  6. Sean Weddle, Washburn, “U.S./China Relations: Debt and Security”

“Effective communication skills help people manage and improve in every area of human interaction,” said Dr. Kevin O’Leary, director of debate, Nall Speak Off coordinator and senior lecturer for communication studies, Washburn University. “Communication studies hosts this event every spring to highlight the power of effective communication, as well as the developing skills of our students.”

Washburn University noted the Nall Speak Off was judged by a panel from the Washburn University community: Heather Center, assistant director of student accommodation, Dr. Carson Kay, acting chair and assistant professor for communication studies, and Dan Archer, student and current member of the Washburn University debate team.

