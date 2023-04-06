Washburn recognizes first-generation student with annual award
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University celebrated its first generation family of the year Wednesday.
Jennifer Henson received the award today alongside her husband and three children.
Henson will graduate next May with a bachelor of social work and a minor in psychology. She says the degree will help her empower others to overcome challenges in their own lives.
“It’s been really enlightening,” Henson said. “I’ve really loved the experience. I really love the support. It’s a really great community.”
Washburn gives this award to first generation students and their families who’ve shown dedication, support, and enthusiasm for the university.
