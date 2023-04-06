USD 383 names new Director of HR

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 383 has named a new Director of Human Resources.

Abby Bowen was appointed by the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Board of Education on April 5 as the new Director of Human Resources for USD 383 — replacing Dr. Cleion Morton — who was serving in the position in the interim.

She begins her new role in June 2023.

Mrs. Bowen currently serves as the Assistant Principal/School Psychologist at Amanda Arnold Elementary School. Previously, she served as a school psychologist for USD 383, Barton County Special Services Cooperative, and Gardner-Edgerton School District.

Her educational background spans throughout the state. Bowen has a B.S. in Psychology from Emporia State University, an ED.S. in School Psychology from the University of Kansas, and an M.S. in Education Leadership from Kansas State University.

“As an assistant principal and school psychologist, I have worked in a variety of ways to support staff whom teach students,” said Bowen. “As the Director of Human Resources, I look forward to helping the staff in the Manhattan-Ogden School District in a different way. I am very pleased to collaborate with administration and staff to continue supporting a strong, reliable, and consistent work culture now and for years to come.”

“We are very excited to bring Mrs. Bowen to the district office team,” said Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid. “She has great energy and talent and will be a benefit to all our employees for years to come.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.