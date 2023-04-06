USD 383 names new Director of HR

ABBY BOWEN
ABBY BOWEN(USD 383)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 383 has named a new Director of Human Resources.

Abby Bowen was appointed by the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Board of Education on April 5 as the new Director of Human Resources for USD 383 — replacing Dr. Cleion Morton — who was serving in the position in the interim.

She begins her new role in June 2023.

Mrs. Bowen currently serves as the Assistant Principal/School Psychologist at Amanda Arnold Elementary School. Previously, she served as a school psychologist for USD 383, Barton County Special Services Cooperative, and Gardner-Edgerton School District.

Her educational background spans throughout the state. Bowen has a B.S. in Psychology from Emporia State University, an ED.S. in School Psychology from the University of Kansas, and an M.S. in Education Leadership from Kansas State University.

“As an assistant principal and school psychologist, I have worked in a variety of ways to support staff whom teach students,” said Bowen. “As the Director of Human Resources, I look forward to helping the staff in the Manhattan-Ogden School District in a different way. I am very pleased to collaborate with administration and staff to continue supporting a strong, reliable, and consistent work culture now and for years to come.”

“We are very excited to bring Mrs. Bowen to the district office team,” said Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid. “She has great energy and talent and will be a benefit to all our employees for years to come.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Law enforcement present at USD 379 schools following bomb threat for Bitcoin
Travis Russell
Topeka officials attempt to locate man in connection to burglaries, theft
Natosha McKinley-Dodds
Passenger arrested for drug crimes after driver pulled over for missing mirror

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang sirects his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
K-State to face Villanova in Big East/Big 12 Battle
Staci Dawn Ogle highlights a busy weekend for NOTO with First Friday, Redbud Festival and...
First Friday, Redbud Festival, Easter Fest highlight busy weekend in NOTO
Staci Dawn Ogle highlights a busy weekend for NOTO with First Friday, Redbud Festival and...
First Friday, Redbud Festival, Easter Fest highlight busy weekend in NOTO
Jason Smith previews Topeka Civic Theatre's April 8th Open House.
Topeka Civic Theatre welcomes public for peek behind the spotlight