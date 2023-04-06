Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on US-75

A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic early Thursday on the US-75 highway in North Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic early Thursday on the US-75 highway in North Topeka.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which was reported around 7:45 a.m. on southbound US-75 just north of N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road.

Traffic was restricted to one lane for southbound traffic on US-75 while crews responded to the scene.

Traffic was reopened in both lanes around 8:07 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Parkhurst reels in a record-breaking 4.07 lb. crappie on March 4, 2023.
Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch
FILE - Several Topeka police units on Wednesday morning were in the east parking lot of Topeka...
Not Credible: Officials find threat at Topeka West to be false
Crews clear the scene of a rollover crash on Auburn Rd. on April 5, 2023.
Auburn Rd. remains closed as officials continue to investigate crash
Timothy Lovell
Man convicted of 1999 murder set for prison release despite pleas from family
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
Bill Self plans to coach 21st season at KU “and hopefully many more after that”

Latest News

2-vehicle collision
Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on US-75
FILE
Hutchinson man arrested after stolen vehicle leads officials on chase
Topeka fire
Crews respond to small fire early Thursday in central Topeka
Robert Baker
Stolen security camera leads to assault on officer, Silver Lake man's arrest
FILE
Sheriff details tornado protocols as Severe Weather Season impacts Kansas