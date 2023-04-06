Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on US-75

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic early Thursday on the US-75 highway in North Topeka.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which was reported around 7:45 a.m. on southbound US-75 just north of N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road.

Traffic was restricted to one lane for southbound traffic on US-75 while crews responded to the scene.

Traffic was reopened in both lanes around 8:07 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.