Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on US-75
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic early Thursday on the US-75 highway in North Topeka.
No injuries were reported in the crash, which was reported around 7:45 a.m. on southbound US-75 just north of N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road.
Traffic was restricted to one lane for southbound traffic on US-75 while crews responded to the scene.
Traffic was reopened in both lanes around 8:07 a.m.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.