Topekan Gary Woodland ends at -4 in first round of The Masters

Gary Woodland reacts after missing a putt on the 15th hole during the first round of the...
Gary Woodland reacts after missing a putt on the 15th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)(Mark Baker | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WIBW) - Topeka native and University of Kansas alum Gary Woodland finishes the first round of The Masters golf tournament four-under-par (-4).

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, his -4 opening performance puts him tied for the 6th position on the leaderboard.

Woodland bogeyed in holes five and 11, but hit for six birdies on the day, finishing with an overall score of 68.

Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka are tied for the lead finishing the first round at -7.

Woodland will tee off for the second round at 7:48 a.m. central.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Parkhurst reels in a record-breaking 4.07 lb. crappie on March 4, 2023.
Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch
FILE - Several Topeka police units on Wednesday morning were in the east parking lot of Topeka...
Not Credible: Officials find threat at Topeka West to be false
Kansas Highway Patrol
Officials identify 2 killed in Highway 50 collision, detail events
Crews clear the scene of a rollover crash on Auburn Rd. on April 5, 2023.
Auburn Rd. remains closed as officials continue to investigate crash
Timothy Lovell
Man convicted of 1999 murder set for prison release despite pleas from family

Latest News

KU Volleyball
KU volleyball coach Ray Bechard signs three-year extension
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain celebrates after hitting an RBI-single during the ninth inning...
Retirement ceremony for Lorenzo Cain set prior to Royals game on May 6
Bill Self is back
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Troy Heiman of Silver Lake
Scholar athlete april 5