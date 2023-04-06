Topeka West theatre program nationally recognized for excellence in education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School’s theatre program has been nationally recognized for its excellence in education.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 has announced that Topeka West High School was nationally honored as a Premiere Community for Theatre Education for its commitment to the field. The Educational Theatre Association recognizes those that show outstanding achievement in efforts to provide theatre access and education to all students.

“Theater as a whole is something that kids feel accepted in. They learn how to communicate. They learn how to sort through their emotions. They learn valuable skills throughout productions and rehearsals that they won’t learn anywhere else,” said theatre teacher Katie Murphy. “Receiving this designation is an amazing honor. Topeka West Theatre has a long-standing reputation in this community for producing quality productions and performers. I am happy that we can continue this leg”

To qualify for the distinction, TPS said Topeka West answered detailed questions about funding, teacher development and evaluation, theatre class curriculum and participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the program. Responses were verified with official documents and reviewed by the Educational Theatre Association.

TPS noted that research affirmed the education and social-emotional benefits of school theater. In one study, at-risk middle school students in after-school musical theatre programs showed improved confidence, creativity, resiliency, responsibility, collaboration and sense of community.

Another study has found that students who get drama-based instruction made better connections to the curricular content. About 95% of school administrators believe that theatre experiences improve overall academic skills.

“EdTA’s vision is that every student will have access to theatre education taught by qualified educators as part of a well-rounded education,” said Chief Content Officer Allison Dolan. “We’re proud to honor Topeka West High School for helping to achieve that vision.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.