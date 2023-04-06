Topeka raid nets arrest of man wanted for multiple child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man arrested in a recent raid was found to have been wanted for multiple child sex crimes that happened in 2021 and 2022.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Richard S. Gilliland, 52, a man recently arrested in a raid was wanted for child sex crimes.

TPD said the two warrants listed on Gilliland’s arrest were in connection to incidents that happened in 2021 and 2022. He was found to have sexually assaulted multiple juvenile victims that were known to him.

Gilliland was arrested along with William Smith, 32, Douglas McMillan Jr., 45, and Ashley Miller, 34, during a search warrant in the 2400 block of SE Virginia Ave. on Wednesday, April 5.

Gilliland was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the rape of a child under the age of 14, aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under the age of 14, aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 and aggravated intimidation of a witness. He was also booked in violation of an abuse protection order.

Gilliland remains behind bars on a $1 million bond. He has a court date set for 1:30 p.m. on April 13 in connection to the first warrant and one for 1:30 p.m. on June 15 in connection to the second warrant.

