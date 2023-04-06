Topeka man recognized as wanted after officials called to disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officials called to a downtown disturbance recognized him as a wanted man.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, officials were called to the 800 block of SW Tyler St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found Malachi I. Morgan, 25, of Topeka, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Court records indicate that Morgan’s warrant stems from an August 2022 incident in which he was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude, interference with law enforcement, theft of property less than $1,500 and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Morgan remains behind bars with no bond listed. He has a court date set for 4 p.m. on April 18.

