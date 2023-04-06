Topeka man arrested after thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of meth found

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after a joint operation between the Douglas Co. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Offices netted thousands of pills suspected to be fentanyl, pounds of meth and what officials believe is a stolen gun.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that as part of a Wednesday, April 5, traffic stop, officials recovered more than 1,000 pills of suspected fentanyl, 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine and a suspected stolen gun.

Officials said that just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy stopped a gray Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Quontez Marquice Livingston, 32, of Topeka, on eastbound Highway 40 near the Shawnee Co. line for a traffic violation.

During the stop, a Douglas Co. K-9 was deployed and signaled to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. A resulting search found 2.5 pounds of meth, 1,002 suspected pressed fentanyl pills, a handgun and other property.

Officials noted that the arrest and investigation led to a search warrant served in Shawnee Co. where the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office recovered additional meth and suspected fentanyl pills.

“The arrest and recovery of about 1,000 pills headed for Lawrence and marked with an M match the description of pills that are dressed up to look like legitimate Oxycodone pills, though they are laced with fentanyl,” Sheriff Jay Armbrister said. “These pills are sold to kids and community members as something they are not, in order to get people addicted – deadly consequences aside. Cases like this show why it’s critical for law enforcement to disrupt the supply of these dangerous substances, while also educating our community and especially our youth about the dangers of taking what appears to be a legitimate prescription pill when something much more sinister and fatal lurks just beneath its surface.”

“In addressing the opioid crisis, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is committed not only to education and enforcement but we will continue to advocate for policy-level changes like making and keeping Fentanyl testing supplies and Narcan legal and available to our community members.”

Deputies said they have sent the suspected drugs to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for formal identification and analysis.

Livingston was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on the distribution of opiates of more than 100 grams, distribution of a substance and possession of stolen property.

Douglas Co. records indicate that Livingston is no longer behind bars.

