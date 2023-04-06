Topeka man arrested after hitting officer following attempt to hit woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he allegedly attempted to hit a woman and refused to leave her home, a Topeka man was arrested when he hit an officer instead.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, officials were called to the 3700 block of SW Plaza Dr. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Dylan J. Talamantes, 28, of Topeka, had allegedly attempted to hit a woman at a home that he did not live at and would not leave.

During the investigation, TPD said Talamantes hit an officer. He was then arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Assault

Criminal trespass

Interference with law enforcement

Battery on law enforcement

Talamantes was issued a $1,500 bond which has since been posted. He no longer remains confined to jail. A court date has been set for 11 a.m. on May 5.

