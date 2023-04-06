Topeka High School Art & Theater students share their work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High art & theater students are sharing their works with the community.

Art students will display their creations during the NOTO First Friday Art Show Friday April 7, 5pm to 7pm at 935 N. Kansas. Theater students also have a spring production coming up this month.

They will perform ‘The Bald Soprano’ at 7pm, April 20-22 inside Hoehner Auditorium at Topeka High School.

