Topeka Easter Parade & Family Fun Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The weather will cooperate for the 8th annual Topeka Easter Parade and Family Fun Festival this Saturday April 8th, 10am-3pm in the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District.

The parade starts at 10am at Garfield Park. About 100 vendors will be set up at Great Overland Station. Organizers expect 3000 people to enjoy an egg hunt, food trucks, kids games, a petting zoo, inflatables and more.

