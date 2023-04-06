Topeka Civic Theatre welcomes public for peek behind the spotlight

Topeka Civic Theatre is hosting a free open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to peek behind the curtain of Topeka Civic Theatre.

TCT, the nation’s oldest continuously running community dinner theatre, is hosting an open house Saturday, April 8.

TCT’s director of volunteer engagement and events Jason Smith visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on what to expect at the event. He said the whole family will enjoy the behind-the-scenes tours of the theatre and taking part in various demonstrations.

The open house will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 SW 8th St. Take part in workshops and behind-the-scenes tours, plus learn about volunteer opportunities and step on stage to see what it’s like in the spotlight.

The open house is a free, family-friendly event. No registration is required.

