Topeka Baseball & Softball Association gears up for the season

13 News Eye on Northeast Kansas
By David Oliver
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Baseball & Softball Association is gearing up for the season.

The organization has been hosting Summer sports in Topeka since 1941. A Kickoff Carnival is planned for Sunday May 7, 2pm to 5pm. The event will take place at Dornwood Park, 2815 SE 25th street in Topeka. For more information, visit www.topekabaseballandsoftball.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Parkhurst reels in a record-breaking 4.07 lb. crappie on March 4, 2023.
Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch
FILE - Several Topeka police units on Wednesday morning were in the east parking lot of Topeka...
Not Credible: Officials find threat at Topeka West to be false
Kansas Highway Patrol
Officials identify 2 killed in Highway 50 collision, detail events
Crews clear the scene of a rollover crash on Auburn Rd. on April 5, 2023.
Auburn Rd. remains closed as officials continue to investigate crash
Timothy Lovell
Man convicted of 1999 murder set for prison release despite pleas from family

Latest News

Topeka High School Art & Theater students share their work
Topeka High School Art & Theater students share their work
K-State University Edge District holds groundbreaking ceremony
K-State University Edge District holds groundbreaking ceremony
Smoke this evening then warming through Easter
Smoke this evening then warmer for Easter weekend
Street Dog Coalition - Topeka Chapter
Street Dog Coalition helps homeless population take care of furry friends
Topeka High School Art & Theater students share their work
Topeka High School Art & Theater students share their works