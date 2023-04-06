Topeka Baseball & Softball Association gears up for the season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Baseball & Softball Association is gearing up for the season.

The organization has been hosting Summer sports in Topeka since 1941. A Kickoff Carnival is planned for Sunday May 7, 2pm to 5pm. The event will take place at Dornwood Park, 2815 SE 25th street in Topeka. For more information, visit www.topekabaseballandsoftball.com.

