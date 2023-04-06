Thursday forecast: Nice today, warming through the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hopefully you can take advantage of a nice afternoon today with winds around 10 mph or less and highs slightly below average for this time of year but warmer than yesterday. The good news is warmer weather is expected starting tomorrow but with stronger winds.

Taking Action:

With winds increasing starting tomorrow lasting through the weekend with gusts 20-25 mph at times, the fire danger will be elevated at times. May not be to Red Flag Warning criteria but if you’re doing any burning today make sure it’s properly extinguished. We’ll fine tune the fire danger forecast each day so keep checking back for updates.

Monitoring a low chance for rain on Monday that could start as early as Sunday night but will likely end by Monday evening at the latest. Still uncertainty on how widespread and heavy the rain will be but it is the only chance for the next 8 days.

The overall forecast trend is for warmer weather each day. Did have to lower highs slightly next week as it may not get as warm as the forecast indicated yesterday but it will still be above average for this time of year. While winds will be slightly stronger Friday through Sunday vs today, the strongest winds will hold off until next week and don’t worry it doesn’t look to be as strong as what we had earlier this week, at least the way it looks right now.

Normal High: 65/Normal Low: 41 (WIBW)



Today: A few passing clouds from time to time otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds light and variable this morning, strongest winds in north-central KS but still only around 10 mph out of the southwest.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S/SE 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

This weekend will be mild with high in the upper 60s to mid 70s and wind gusts 20-25 mph. The only difference will be more clouds on Sunday vs Saturday but it will remain dry.

Any rain looks to hold off until after sunset at the earliest Sunday evening but will keep it dry in the official 8 day until Monday. The 78° in the 8 day may be too warm if rain keeps highs cooler so something to monitor.

Highs may still be too warm Tuesday through Thursday with highs possibly only in the 70s so don’t be surprised if we have to lower the forecast highs next week. Don’t worry if you like mild weather we will have it, just may not be as warm as what trends showed yesterday.

