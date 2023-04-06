TFI Family Services receives $4,000 donation to support children in foster care

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI Family Services received a generous donation of $4,000 from Kansas Heritage Foundation to support children in foster care.

TFI Family Services said the Kansas Heritage Foundation, a private Topeka-based organization that supports charitable organizations, awarded TFI Family Services a $4,000 grant to support local children in foster care and the youth of the Teens Reaching Adult Independent Living (TRAIL) program.

TRAIL provides youth ages 17 to 22 the opportunity to learn essential life skills and practice living independently while still having the support and guidance of caring staff.

TFI Family Services said with the donation from the Kansas Heritage Foundation, TFI will be able to pay for summer school, camps, school supplies such as laptops, musical instruments, and uniforms for youth in the community. The materials acquired with this grant will aid in the success of teens transitioning into adulthood to become productive members of their communities, as well as help local children in foster care with their educational needs.

