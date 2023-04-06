Suspect released from hospital, details remain hazy in Trooper Gate incident

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - While the suspect in an incident that resulted in a shooting at the Fort Riley Trooper Gate has been released from the hospital, details about the event remain hazy.

Officials with Fort Riley say that after a March 20 incident at the military installation’s Trooper Gate, a civilian Department of the Army Security Guard - a 62-year-old man - remains assigned to his administrative duties.

During the incident, officials said a 22-year-old male suspect attempted to barrel through the access point until his vehicle was stopped by automatic posts. He then exited the vehicle when the incident escalated and was shot.

Officials said the suspect was medically released from Irwin Army Community Hospital the next day.

A motive for the incident or what led to the suspect’s actions has not been released as the investigation remains ongoing.

