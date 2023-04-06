Suspect released from hospital, details remain hazy in Trooper Gate incident

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - While the suspect in an incident that resulted in a shooting at the Fort Riley Trooper Gate has been released from the hospital, details about the event remain hazy.

Officials with Fort Riley say that after a March 20 incident at the military installation’s Trooper Gate, a civilian Department of the Army Security Guard - a 62-year-old man - remains assigned to his administrative duties.

During the incident, officials said a 22-year-old male suspect attempted to barrel through the access point until his vehicle was stopped by automatic posts. He then exited the vehicle when the incident escalated and was shot.

Officials said the suspect was medically released from Irwin Army Community Hospital the next day.

A motive for the incident or what led to the suspect’s actions has not been released as the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Parkhurst reels in a record-breaking 4.07 lb. crappie on March 4, 2023.
Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch
FILE - Several Topeka police units on Wednesday morning were in the east parking lot of Topeka...
Not Credible: Officials find threat at Topeka West to be false
Crews clear the scene of a rollover crash on Auburn Rd. on April 5, 2023.
Auburn Rd. remains closed as officials continue to investigate crash
Kansas Highway Patrol
Officials identify 2 killed in Highway 50 collision, detail events
Timothy Lovell
Man convicted of 1999 murder set for prison release despite pleas from family

Latest News

An urn found at Lake Shawnee on April 5, 2023, awaits reunification at the Shawnee Co....
Officials attempt to reconnect urn found at Lake Shawnee with owner
Midday in Kansas
Fort Riley will host the “Hiring Our Heroes” career summit in partnership with the U.S. Chamber...
Fort Riley to host career summit
Officials warn of low visibility west of Manhattan due to a prescribed burn on April 6, 2023.
Fort Riley prescribed burn to impact visibility west of Manhattan