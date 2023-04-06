Street Dog Coalition helps homeless population take care of furry friends

Street Dog Coalition - Topeka Chapter
Street Dog Coalition - Topeka Chapter
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Street Dog Coalition - Topeka Chapter has been in Topeka for over one year, taking care of the pets of those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

The coalition met at the site of the former Topeka Rescue Mission Children’s Palace, located at the corner of NW Curtis and NW Harrison streets. They offered services including physical exams, vaccinations, and parasite control.

According to their website, they provide free medical care to pets of people experience, or at risk of, homelessness, with over 60 teams around the United States.

The Topeka chapter is partnered with the Topeka Rescue Mission, Valeo, Helping Hands Humane Society, Stonehouse Animal Hospital and Kansas State’s College of Veterinary Medicine to help Topeka’s homeless population in one site.

“All of the services are in one place,” Veterinarian Allison Crow said. “There’s someone here who can connect you with [housing, clothing, mental health and food] services at the same time without having to go all around the city.”

Crow mentioned that they visit once every month. Starting in May, they will help twice per month.

Anyone looking to volunteer or donate to the Street Dog Coalition’s Topeka Chapter can do so HERE.

