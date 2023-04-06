Stormont Vail Doctor honored by staff for support of Nat. Guard members

Ford presents Dr. Shah with the Defense Patriot Award on April 6, 2023.
Ford presents Dr. Shah with the Defense Patriot Award on April 6, 2023.(Stormont Vail Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Stormont Vail Doctor has been honored by his staff for the support he has shown members of the National Guard who work under him.

Stormont Vail Health announced on Thursday, April 6, that Dr. Shamik Shah, a neurohospitalist, was presented with the Department of Defense Patriot Award during a surprise celebration. The award was presented by Cora Ford, APRN in the Neurohospitalizst Department, who nominated Dr. Shah.

According to Stormont Vail, the patriot award is an award to support and appreciate members of the National Guard. Military members can nominate supervisors as a thank you. This award reflects efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off before and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.

The health network noted that Ford joined the team with Dr. Shah about a year prior in her current role and said she did not think Dr. Shah quite understood what her duties as a medic in the National Guard entailed until she told him she needed to boff for a 2-week period to fulfill guard duties. She said he has always been incredibly supportive.

“He has taken it in stride, learning what is required of me from the military, and understanding when I need to leave for training with the military,” Ford said.

Stormont Vail indicated that Ford has been in the guard for nine years and was an RN on 5 North for seven years before she joined the Topeka team.

The health network sent out heartfelt thanks to Dr. Shah.

