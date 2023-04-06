SNCO Commissioners approve nearly $2 million in road projects

Sculpture of Shawnee Co. seal outside courthouse
Sculpture of Shawnee Co. seal outside courthouse(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners approved multiple major road projects Thursday.

A road reclamation project on Southwest Nottingham Rd., between 33rd and 37th, is estimated to cost around $1.1 million dollars. That will be funded through the 2023 Public Works Operating Budget and the Public Works Special Highway Fund.

Also approved Thursday was a road reconstruction project on SW Auburn Rd. between SW 29th and K-4 Highway. That project will also include building new connections to the incoming Auburn-Washburn middle school complex. The Commission says it will cost about $615,000, which will be paid through various sources including multiple budget years.

