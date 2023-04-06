Sheriff warns registered offenders of scam targeting them with arrest threats

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. officials have warned registered offenders in the area about another scam targeting them with threats of arrest for payments.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, April 6, that it has received more reports of another Registered Offender scam. It said scammers claim the offender has a warrant out for their arrest.

Again, officials have urged registered offenders that if they think they may have a warrant they can check through the following options:

  • Search the online database to see if there is an active arrest warrant HERE.
  • Offenders may come into the Sheriff’s Office during normal office hours and staff will happily check their system.

The Sheriff’s Office said offenders should continue to register in person during their specific month and call the office if there are any questions.

