Sheriff details tornado protocols as Severe Weather Season impacts Kansas

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - As the threat of severe weather temporarily passes the Sunflower State during the most active season, one Sheriff has detailed how to know when a tornado is coming and what to do.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says that he wants to remind residents that with the entrance of spring, so comes the increased chance for tornados and thunderstorms.

Sheriff Merchant noted that Tornado Warnings are issued by the National Weather Service or when a trained storm spotter finds tornadic activity. The Sheriff’s Office will also sound sirens in Hiawatha, Powhattan and on the Reserve as other areas of the county are notified as quickly as possible. This policy allows dispatch the authority to warn residents as soon as possible.

Since 1986, Merchant said all or part of Brown Co. has been put under a tornado warning less than an average of 2-3 times per year. He said his main concern has always been the safety of residents.

After discussions with several meteorologists, Merchant said he has been assured that if a tornado warning is issued in the southern part of the county, that does not mean one will not affect other parts of the county. So, in order to give residents as much time to take cover as possible, he has implemented this policy.

Merchant also warned that tornados can form quickly with little to no warning. Supercell thunderstorms can produce large and violent tornados and will usually leave time for residents to get to safety, but not always. He said rain-wrapped tornados may not be visible from the ground and are hard to spot at night. Lastly, tornados can change direction without warning.

The Sheriff noted that tornado sirens are meant to warn those who are outdoors, so if residents are not home when sirens are activated, they will still be able to hear them. Sirens will never sound an all clear as this could create confusion as to when it is safe to leave. So, at any time when sirens are heard, there is a potential for tornadic activity in the immediate area.

Merchant has encouraged everyone to have multiple means of getting weather warnings and information. He has encouraged battery-operated all hazards NOAA Weather Radios which broadcast severe weather information straight from the NWS. If power is lost, batteries can allow the radio to be activated and wake residents up in the middle of the night.

In addition, Merchant said residents should listen to local television and radio news outlets for the latest information on severe weather. He said calling trees are also a good idea so friends and relatives can contact each other to ensure everyone is aware of the impending weather.

The Sheriff said residents should also know where to take cover in the event a tornado warning is in effect. He said families should practice where to go in order to stay safe and elderly neighbors who live alone or those with health conditions should be checked on.

Several years ago, Merchant said he had the chance to speak with most of the mayors in the county and asked them where as storm shelter would be in their areas in case of a tornado. Some did not have any plans in place and took the initiative to do so. Churches and other community buildings were identified as shelters to keep residents safe. He said he still encourages this method.

“One of my main concerns is the safety of those not knowing what to do or where to go should we have a tornado in our county,” Merchant said.

Merchant said the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office basement is also offered as a storm shelter for those in need. over the past few years, a number of residents have utilized the option to take shelter in the facility and it will continue to be offered.

“I am very proud to have the opportunity to work with all of the emergency responders we have in Brown County,” Merchant noted. “These dedicated men and women respond at all hours of the night and day to many different emergencies in our county and work together to help provide us with a safer place to live and raise our families.”

When chances for severe weather is forecasted, Merchant said emergency responders are the first to alert of potential danger. If anyone has questions about what to do in the event of severe weather, he said they should contact their local agencies or come by the Sheriff’s Office.

