Sheridan County Sheriff says 80 cattle missing near Hoxie
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance after 80 cattle went missing south of Hoxie.
The cattle are black, a mixture of heifers and fall steers.
The Sheriff’s Office is offering a “possible reward” for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the alleged theft.
