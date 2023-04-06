Sheridan County Sheriff says 80 cattle missing near Hoxie

stock image
stock image(Aleksey Stemmer;Aleksejs Polakovs | Storyblocks)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance after 80 cattle went missing south of Hoxie.

The cattle are black, a mixture of heifers and fall steers.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a “possible reward” for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the alleged theft.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

