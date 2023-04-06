Shawnee Co. District Court denies Dana Chandler motion for trial dismissal

By Tori Whalen and Jon Janes
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. District Court Judge has denied a motion filed by the defense team of Dana Chandler to dismiss the case against her.

Chandler is awaiting a third murder trial for the 2002 deaths of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness. Her lead attorney, Thomas Bath had filed two motions. One was to dismiss the trial completely due to violations of her right to a speedy trial, and the other asked that several pieces of evidence be barred from the trial arguing that evidence might cause unfair prejudice, confuse the issues or mislead the jury.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios denied what actually was the third motion to dismiss filed by Bath. She said that denial included the second motion to prevent items of evidence.

Right now, the date for Dana Chandler’s new trial is set for October 16, 2023.

