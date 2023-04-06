Wildfires break out, volunteer training to be rescheduled

An estimated 150 acres have burned due to a large grass fire at Kitten Creek Road and Gumbo Road.
An estimated 150 acres have burned due to a large grass fire at Kitten Creek Road and Gumbo Road.(Riley County Fire District #1)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to several wildfires in the area, the volunteer firefighter training planned for tonight has been canceled.

According to the Riley County Fire District #1 Facebook page, an estimated 150 acres have burned due to a large grass fire near Kitten Creek Road and Gumbo Road.

A 5:15 update reported that the fire was now under control.

Riley County Fire District #1 said that an announcement would be made when the new date is established for the volunteer training.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Parkhurst reels in a record-breaking 4.07 lb. crappie on March 4, 2023.
Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch
FILE - Several Topeka police units on Wednesday morning were in the east parking lot of Topeka...
Not Credible: Officials find threat at Topeka West to be false
Kansas Highway Patrol
Officials identify 2 killed in Highway 50 collision, detail events
Crews clear the scene of a rollover crash on Auburn Rd. on April 5, 2023.
Auburn Rd. remains closed as officials continue to investigate crash
Timothy Lovell
Man convicted of 1999 murder set for prison release despite pleas from family

Latest News

Topeka High School Art & Theater students share their work
Topeka High School Art & Theater students share their work
K-State University Edge District holds groundbreaking ceremony
K-State University Edge District holds groundbreaking ceremony
Smoke this evening then warming through Easter
Smoke this evening then warmer for Easter weekend
Street Dog Coalition - Topeka Chapter
Street Dog Coalition helps homeless population take care of furry friends
Topeka High School Art & Theater students share their work
Topeka High School Art & Theater students share their works