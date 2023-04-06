Wildfires break out, volunteer training to be rescheduled

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to several wildfires in the area, the volunteer firefighter training planned for tonight has been canceled.

According to the Riley County Fire District #1 Facebook page, an estimated 150 acres have burned due to a large grass fire near Kitten Creek Road and Gumbo Road.

A 5:15 update reported that the fire was now under control.

Riley County Fire District #1 said that an announcement would be made when the new date is established for the volunteer training.

