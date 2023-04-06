Scholar Athlete of the Week: Troy Heiman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of The Week is Troy Heiman from Silver Lake High School.

Troy plays football, basketball, baseball and does track and field for the Eagles.

He’s a member of National Honor Society, FCA, and is a Governor Scholar and Shawnee County Honor Scholar.

His college of choice is Washburn University, where he plans to major in business.

