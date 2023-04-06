Retirement ceremony for Lorenzo Cain set prior to Royals game on May 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lorenzo Cain will retire a Royal next month.

The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday that the former Royals All-Star centerfielder will sign a one-day contract with the team. A retirement ceremony will be held prior to the Royals’ home matchup with the Oakland Athletics on May 6.

The rangy outfielder was brought to Kansas City as part of a trade that sent Alcides Escobar, Jeremy Jeffress and Jake Odorizzi from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Royals in exchange for Zack Greinke and Yuniesky Betancourt.

Cain was recently announced as an inductee into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, as well.

In his career as a Royal that spanned seven seasons, Cain carried a .289 batting average, clubbed 87 home runs and drove in 308 runs. He was named to the American League All-Star team in 2015 and finished third in MVP voting for the AL.

Known for his ability to cover ground quickly, having an infectious smile and being the butt of Salvador Perez pranks, Cain will retire as one of the franchise’s most beloved players.

He played 11 seasons in the big leagues.

