Residents report shakes following early-morning central Kansas earthquake

A 3.2 earthquake was reported north of Bennington, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
A 3.2 earthquake was reported north of Bennington, Kansas, early Thursday morning.(Source: MGN)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 3.2 earthquake was reported north of Bennington, Kansas, early Thursday morning.

According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the origin of the earthquake was found four miles north of Bennington, Kansas. The earthquake was recorded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 6.

The interactive map provided by USGS shows that residents who felt the quake were in areas like Salina, Wichita, and Newton — located east of Hutchinson.

If you felt the earthquake in your area and would like to report it, click HERE to fill out a report for USGS.

