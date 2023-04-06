Officials investigate after Manhattan suspects forge their way into $6.7K payout

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are investigating after two men allegedly forged their way into a $6,700 payout.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, officials were called to the 500 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of forgery.

When officials arrived, they said employees of MH Development and Kansas State Bank reported two men had cashed fraudulent checks.

RCPD noted that the suspects, a 48-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, allegedly cashed out on $6,760.

Officials have not reported that any arrests have been made in this incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Parkhurst reels in a record-breaking 4.07 lb. crappie on March 4, 2023.
Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch
FILE - Several Topeka police units on Wednesday morning were in the east parking lot of Topeka...
Not Credible: Officials find threat at Topeka West to be false
Crews clear the scene of a rollover crash on Auburn Rd. on April 5, 2023.
Auburn Rd. remains closed as officials continue to investigate crash
Timothy Lovell
Man convicted of 1999 murder set for prison release despite pleas from family
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
Bill Self plans to coach 21st season at KU “and hopefully many more after that”

Latest News

FILE
LaTurner joins push for expansion to Health Savings Accounts
FILE
Topeka West theatre program nationally recognized for excellence in education
FILE
$4.5K stolen from Manhattan auto repair business’ account over six months
FILE
Kansas leaders urge USPS to address poor mail service after financial qualms