Officials investigate after Manhattan suspects forge their way into $6.7K payout

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are investigating after two men allegedly forged their way into a $6,700 payout.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, officials were called to the 500 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of forgery.

When officials arrived, they said employees of MH Development and Kansas State Bank reported two men had cashed fraudulent checks.

RCPD noted that the suspects, a 48-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, allegedly cashed out on $6,760.

Officials have not reported that any arrests have been made in this incident.

