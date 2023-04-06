Officials attempt to reconnect urn found at Lake Shawnee with owner

An urn found at Lake Shawnee on April 5, 2023, awaits reunification at the Shawnee Co....
An urn found at Lake Shawnee on April 5, 2023, awaits reunification at the Shawnee Co. Coroner's Office.(Jared Osborn)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Shawnee County are attempting to reunify an urn found at Lake Shawnee with its rightful owner.

After 13 NEWS was contacted by a local viewer who found an object with sentimental value at Lake Shawnee, officials in the area are attempting to reconnect it with its rightful owner.

Viewer Jared Osborn told 13 NEWS on Wednesday, April 5, that he had found an urn while camping at Lake Shawnee. Osborn said the urn was floating on the edge of the lake near the campground with no contact information anywhere to be found.

After contacting local authorities, Osborn was directed to Shawnee County Park Police where the urn was taken into custody.

Park Police told 13 NEWS that they are also unaware of who the owner may be, however, it has been sent to the coroner’s office where it awaits reunification.

