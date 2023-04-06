Multi-vehicle accident results in two deaths, HWY 50 closure

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wednesday night wreck could result in the extended closure of part of Highway 50.

KVOE reported the accident and stated that US Highway 50 was shut down between Americus Road and Kansas Highway 177 in Chase County after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported around 6:10 pm on US Highway 50 near Road C.

KVOE also reported that Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope says it could be until early Thursday morning before the highway is reopened.

