Manhattan man wanted for 2022 sexual battery arrested in Pottawatomie Co.

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man who was wanted for a 2022 sexual battery was recently arrested in Pottawatomie Co.

The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Kenyon L. Erickson, 50, of Manhattan, the man wanted for a previous sexual battery, has been arrested.

The Riley Co. booking report indicates that Erickson was arrested by the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office just before 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, on a Riley Co. warrant for sexual battery. He was booked into the Pottawatomie Co. Jail on his warrant.

Officials said the warrant stemmed from an Aug. 30, 2022, report which involved a 47-year-old female that was known to Erickson.

Erickson no longer remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.